Police Officer Dies In Abuja Hotel Room During Sex





A police inspector, Lawal Ibrahim, from the Kwali Division, was found dead at the Palasa Guest Inn in Gwagwalada after allegedly engaging in a sexual encounter with a woman he met online.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning when Ibrahim checked into the hotel with Maryam Abba, whom he had invited from Dutse, Jigawa State.

According to eyewitnesses, the two had a s3xual encounter on Wednesday night followed by another round of s3x early on Thursday.

However, after the second round, Maryam reportedly noticed that Ibrahim’s breathing became erratic and he stopped responding.

She reportedly sprinkled water on him in an attempt to revive him but he remained unresponsive.

The woman raised the alarm and alerted the hotel manager, Danlami Palasa, who contacted the police.

The police arrived at the scene and found Ibrahim’s lifeless body in the hotel room.

The officer was later taken to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital where doctors confirmed his death. His body was deposited in the hospital’s mortuary.

Items found in the hotel room included a watermelon, a suspected aphrodisiac, Ibrahim’s phone charger and his police identity card.

An anonymous police officer at the Gwagwalada division confirmed the incident, stating that Maryam was arrested and investigation was underway.

The spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh could not be reached for comments.



