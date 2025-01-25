Peter Obi Visits Schools, Interacts With Students To Commemorate International Day of Education

Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, on Friday marked the 2025 International Day of Education by reaffirming his unwavering belief in the transformative power of education to drive development and innovation. The event coincided with the Centenary Anniversary of Dennis Memorial Grammar School (DMGS), Onitsha, taking place today.





To honour these intertwined milestones, Obi visited schools across Anambra State, from urban centres to rural communities, highlighting the critical role of education. At DMGS, he joined in the centenary celebration and reflected on the achievements of the school’s distinguished alumni, including Prof. Kenneth Dike, the first Black Vice-Chancellor in Africa; Emmanuel Ifeajuna, the first African to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games; Bishop Jonathan Onyemelukwe; Prof. James Ezeilo, former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka; Prof. Ilochi Okafor, former Vice-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka; Dr. Tim Menakaya, former Nigerian Minister of Health; and Chief Simon Okeke, former Chairman of the Police Service Commission. Obi noted that these notable figures exemplify the power of education to transform lives and societies.





In his address to the students, Obi urged them to take their education seriously, emphasizing that with dedication and hard work, they too could achieve greatness like the school’s illustrious alumni.





Obi also visited the community of Nmiata-Anam, a place he described as being close to his heart. He recalled how, during his gubernatorial campaign, he had travelled to the town by boat due to a lack of accessible roads. He had promised the community a bridge and road network, and today, he proudly noted that this promise had been fulfilled, connecting the area to the rest of Anambra State.





As part of the World Education Day celebrations, Obi visited Community Primary School and Our Lady of Lourdes Secondary School in Nmiata-Anam. During his visit, he interacted with students, emphasising the critical role of education in shaping their futures. He also pledged his continued support for the schools.





Obi highlighted the transformative power of education in building a skilled workforce, fostering innovation, and driving sustainable development. He cited examples of countries like India, China, Morocco, and Egypt, which have significantly advanced their global standing through strategic investments in education.





However, Obi also acknowledged the challenges facing Nigeria’s education sector, including inadequate funding, a shortage of qualified teachers, outdated curricula, and insecurity. He called on the government to prioritise education and ensure that every Nigerian child receives at least basic education, stating that doing so would create a more productive and progressive population.





In conclusion, Obi urged Nigerians to commit to building a future where every child has access to quality education, reaffirming his vision of a New Nigeria driven by investment in education and the unlocking of the country’s full potential.





While at DMGS, the Principal, Ven. Chigozie Anieto, commended Obi for his unwavering concern for humanity and prayed for God’s continued blessings upon him.



