Ogun State Police Command Expresses Concern Over Rising Cases Of Missing Persons

Ogun state police command expresses concern over rise in missing person cases

The Ogun State Police Command says it has observed an unprecedented increase in reports of missing individuals across all age groups. A statement released by the command’s spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola , says that while only a small fraction of these individuals are located, a significant number regrettably do not return home.

Odutola said that as a proactive and community-oriented force, the command is committed to raising public awareness about this concerning trend and encouraging everyone to prioritize their safety by maintaining a heightened sense of security as a way to avoid becoming a victim.

She added that the state Commissioner of Police has outlined different measures as essential guidelines to keep the residents of Ogun State informed about the most pressing issues.

‘’In light of this, Commissioner CP Lanre Ogunlowo, PhD, based on insights from rescued individuals, urges parents to refrain from using commercial transportation services for their children with unknown strangers.

Additionally, restless youth are encouraged to activate digital communication and sharing features on their mobile devices while traveling, especially during moments of distress.

It is crucial to inform the public that the control room can be contacted at 09164859299, and the Police Public Relations Department can be reached at 09159578888. The Command is also active on all social media platforms as follows:

Twitter: @OgunPoliceNG Instagram: @Ogunpolice_ng Facebook: @ogunstatepolicecommand.’’



