Ogun State Police Command Expresses Concern Over Rising Cases Of Missing Persons

byCKN NEWS -
0


Ogun state police command expresses concern over rise in missing person cases

The Ogun State Police Command says it has observed an unprecedented increase in reports of missing individuals across all age groups. A statement released by the command’s spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola , says that while only a small fraction of these individuals are located, a significant number regrettably do not return home.

Odutola said that as a proactive and community-oriented force, the command is committed to raising public awareness about this concerning trend and encouraging everyone to prioritize their safety by maintaining a heightened sense of security as a way to avoid becoming a victim.

She added that the state Commissioner of Police has outlined different measures as essential guidelines to keep the residents of Ogun State informed about the most pressing issues.

‘’In light of this, Commissioner CP Lanre Ogunlowo, PhD, based on insights from rescued individuals, urges parents to refrain from using commercial transportation services for their children with unknown strangers.

Additionally, restless youth are encouraged to activate digital communication and sharing features on their mobile devices while traveling, especially during moments of distress.

It is crucial to inform the public that the control room can be contacted at 09164859299, and the Police Public Relations Department can be reached at 09159578888. The Command is also active on all social media platforms as follows:

Twitter: @OgunPoliceNG Instagram: @Ogunpolice_ng Facebook: @ogunstatepolicecommand.’’


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال