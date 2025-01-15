Ogun Deputy Governor Escapes Students Mob In Abeokuta

The Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, narrowly escaped an attack on Wednesday, during a protest by students in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.





The incident occurred while the deputy governor’s convoy was en route to the 35 Artillery Brigade Alamala, Abeokuta, to represent Governor Dapo Abiodun at the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day cecelebration.

It was gathered that some Aggrieved students of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta were seen on the streets following the dissolution of the union government by the management .

The students had earlier held a protest on Monday over the hike in the school fees shortly after the school was shut.

But, on Wednesday the students trooped to the street through Panseke, Oke-Olewo Kuto and headed to Oke-Mosan during the protest which had some policemen monitoring it .

According to a statement from the deputy governor’s office, the convoy encountered a group of protesting students from Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), who were armed with sticks and other dangerous objects.

Efforts by the deputy governor’s security operatives and police officers present to persuade the students to allow the convoy passage were unsuccessful.

The situation escalated when the students recognized the deputy governor. They became more agitated and attempted to demobilize the convoy.

Faced with the increasing tension, her convoy made a strategic decision to detour to her lodge to avoid further confrontation and ensure the safety of all parties involved.

During the fracas, some security Vehicles in the convoy were damaged, and members of her security detail sustained injuries while trying to maintain order.

The deputy governor was unharmed, and her convoy eventually proceeded to the event after the situation had de-escalated.

The protest also caused significant disruption to vehicular movement in the area, as the aggrieved students took over major roads.





The Ogun State Government has yet to issue an official statement regarding the students’ grievances, but the deputy governor’s office emphasized the need for peaceful demonstrations and called on all parties to prioritize dialogue over violence.











