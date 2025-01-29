Nnamdi Kanu Sues Police Spokesman Adejobi N20bn For Alleged Defamation

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has filed a defamation lawsuit against Olumuyiwa Adejobi, spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The suit, filed by Kanu’s lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Tuesday, January 27, accuses Adejobi of portraying him as a terrorist leader in a press statement issued on January 25.

In the statement, Adejobi described IPOB as a “proscribed terrorist organisation” and stated that the Imo police command had neutralised six “notorious kingpins” affiliated with the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and IPOB. Kanu claims these remarks are false and have severely damaged his reputation.

According to the suit, the alleged defamatory statements were widely circulated and read by millions, including Kanu’s friends, family, colleagues, and followers in Abuja and across Nigeria. The filing asserts that the statements portrayed Kanu as a leader of a violent terrorist group, harming his character and prejudicing his ongoing legal cases in Abuja and other parts of the country.

Kanu is seeking a court order directing Adejobi to retract the statements and issue an unreserved letter of apology. He also requests that the apology be published prominently in three national newspapers: The Sun, Daily Trust, and Vanguard. Additionally, Kanu is demanding N20 billion in general and exemplary damages and an order preventing Adejobi from making further defamatory statements about him.

The IPOB leader further asked the court to compel Adejobi to cover the cost of the suit.