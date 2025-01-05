NDLEA Nab Popular Nollywood Filmmaker For Drug Trafficking

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, on Friday 27th December 2024 arrested a US-trained Hollywood and Nollywood filmmaker, Emeka Emmanuel Mbadiwe, who is also a motivational speaker at his Lekki Hotel room following the arrest of his partner, Uzoekwe Ugochukwu James, earlier same day at a warehouse in Ajao estate Ikeja.

A statement released by NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, says Mbadiwe had sent James to the said warehouse, to collect a shipment of 33 parcels of Loud, a strong strain of cannabis weighing 17.30 kilograms, which arrived the Import shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA Ikeja on 24th December 2024 from the United States on a Delta Airline flight, concealed in large wooden boxes.





In a related deveipment, NDLEA operates in Kwara state have arrrested a fresh graduate Khadijat Abdulraheem, 24, and a 20-year-old student of the University of Ilorin, Ayomide Morakinyo at Tanke-University of Ilorin road, Oke Odo, Ilorin for producing and selling drug laced cupcakes to students in the community.

Babafemi said when their apartment was searched, 42 pieces of drugged cakes were recovered from them.