My Mother Sold Her Ankara At Ridiculous Rate Just To Buy Me Books, Says Nigerian Who Earned 3 Master’s Degree In UK

Ibrahim Abiola Taiwo, who hails from Agagagugu compound inside Koto Ile Eja in Beere Ibadan, Oyo Sate, an area notorious for drugs and other vices recently graduated with 3 master’s degree from 3 Top UK Universities- Manchester Metropolitan University, University of Nottingham and Bournemouth University. Despite his poor background and University education foundation from the University of Lagos, Akoka, Nigeria. His remarkable story is one of perseverance, determination, and a passion for learning. In this interview, he shares the inspiration behind his journey.

Congratulation on your graduation ceremony. Why did you choose multidisciplinary education?

I am Ibrahim Abiola Taiwo, a newly qualified nurse with distinction from Manchester Metropolitan University with a diverse academic background. I also hold a master’s degrees in Electrical Engineering from the University of Nottingham, and a Data Science degree from Bournemouth University, UK. Before my master’s degree, I did my undergraduate programme leading to a B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering at the University of Lagos Nigeria. This multidisciplinary education has equipped me with analytical and problem-solving skills, which I now apply to provide high-quality patient care. I am originally from Koto Ile Eja in Beere, Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria—a community associated for social challenges like drugs and others. I am lucky to have been raised by my maternal grandmother in Isale-alfa, Ibadan, where I was blessed with resilience, humility, and the value of hardwork. I am happy that these virtues have shaped my journey and strengthened my faith in Allah’s plan for me. I am also happy to contribute to our community through my nursing practice.

You bagged three master’s degrees recently. Tell us about the journey?

I successfully completed three master’s degrees in distinct fields over 5-6 years, demonstrating my commitment to multidisciplinary learning and my ability to adapt to diverse areas of study. I obtained MSc Electrical Engineering for Sustainable and Renewable Energy from University of Nottingham, United Kingdom, MSc Data Science and Artificial Intelligence from Bournemouth University, United Kingdom, and MSc Adult Nursing from Manchester Metropolitan University, United Kingdom. The last one is to prepare me for a career in healthcare, patient care and clinical expertise.

I have developed a unique skill set that combines engineering, technology, and healthcare, enabling me to contribute meaningfully across sectors. Completing three master’s degrees within 5-6 years reflects my strong time management skills, intellectual curiosity, and drive to achieve excellence in different domains. In all, I can say that I have been able to adapt by successfully navigating through engineering, data science, and nursing which demonstrates my ability to excel in highly demanding and diverse fields.

What drives you?

From childhood, I have always desired comfort and security in life, not just for myself but for future generations. My maternal grandmother, a firm believer in the power of education, often told me, “Education is the key to success.” Her wisdom inspired me to pursue a path of learning and growth to ensure that three generations in my family would never experience poverty.

Growing up, I had dreams that shifted with the love and care of my family. When my mother asked me what I wanted to be, I confidently told her, “A soldier.” She discouraged me, fearing the dangers of the battlefield. Later, I told my maternal grandmother that I wanted to become a pilot, but she too expressed fear for my safety, as my life and birth carried deep stories that made them protective of me.

My parents had dreams of me becoming a doctor, and they supported my early education with this goal in mind. However, during my studies, I discovered my love for challenges. So, I focused on subjects that others found difficult, like further mathematics, in which I earned an A1 in my WAEC GCE. While I respected my parents’ wishes for me to study Medicine as a course, I was drawn to Engineering. My mentor and teachers convinced me to pursue Electrical and Electronics Engineering, a field that combined my love for problem-solving with my ability to take calculated risks.

Although my parents were initially hesitant, especially my maternal grandmother, who feared the dangers of electrocution. My late maternal grandmother, however, was more hesitant. When I shared my decision with her, she remarked, *”Bùrémò, ó wa maa gun òpó láti ṣoná?”*—”Will you now be climbing ladders to fix electricity?” Her concern stemmed from the challenges surrounding my birth and upbringing. My family held my life dearly, and she feared for my safety. Despite her reservations, I pursued Electrical Engineering at the University of Lagos, driven by the sacrifices of my mother, who used to sell her Ankara fabric for #300 and her lace fabric for #500 at Oranyan Market in Ibadan whenever we were in financial difficulties to buy me books. These sacrifices strengthened my resolve—I simply could not afford to fail. I graduated as an Electrical Engineer, began my career, and started a family with my wife, a medical doctor.

The loss of my beloved aunties and, most painfully, my maternal grandmother, whom I shared much of my life with, marked a turning point for me. She passed away from a stroke, and I felt her life could have been saved with better healthcare. These personal losses opened my eyes to the challenges in my local community, Ibadan, where many die from preventable or poorly managed illnesses.

Inspired by these experiences, I committed to making a difference and this gave rise to my new love for healthcare. Many in my community still rely on “Agbo” (herbal concoctions) for conditions requiring advanced medical care, such as cancer or chronic diseases. I felt a strong call to promote healthcare awareness and provide access to proper treatment.

While working as a Building Services Engineer in the UK, I aimed to become a chartered engineer within three years—an ambitious goal given the typical five-year timeline for many. However, my long-term plan was to transition into Medicine, following in the footsteps of role models like Dr. Abioye of LUTH, who pursued Medicine after earning a degree in Civil Engineering.

My wife, Ummuh Aadilah, provided me with invaluable advice that changed my trajectory. She suggested I study Nursing instead of Medicine, a shorter path that would still allow me to make a meaningful impact in healthcare. Her support, combined with my parents’ wishes and the memory of my grandmother, motivated me to pursue an MSc in Adult Nursing at Manchester Metropolitan University and earn a distinction.

Today, I am proud of the journey that has brought me here—a journey shaped by family, loss, and a desire to serve. My goal is to give back to my community by addressing preventable healthcare challenges and advocating for proper medical care. I hope to create lasting change by combining my experiences in Engineering, Nursing, and Community Service to bridge gaps and build a healthier future for my people.

What are the greatest challenges you faced alongside your academic journey?

I encountered a whole lot of issues. During my MSc in Adult Nursing, I faced the unique challenge of balancing family, work, and studies. With two daughters and a pregnant wife, managing placements, lectures, and part-time work while ensuring my family’s well-being was incredibly demanding. Funding my education while providing for my family was also another major challenge. Unlike many students who have tuition paid for or access to loans, I had to juggle finances, sometimes sacrificing personal needs to ensure my studies and family were taken care of.

On the other side, academic workloads, such as meeting assignment deadlines, preparing for exams, and attending placements, left little room for rest. Working night shifts, returning to placements the next day, and fulfilling family obligations required meticulous planning and endurance. The combined stress of academic pressures, financial worries, and family responsibilities often left me emotionally and physically drained. There were days when I questioned if I could continue, but my determination and faith kept me going.

Moving from Nigeria to the UK for my MSc programs came with challenges, such as adjusting to new academic systems, cultural expectations, and learning environments. Navigating these transitions while excelling academically wasn’t easy.

In addition, transitioning from Electrical Engineering to Nursing required me to start afresh in a completely different field. I had to unlearn and relearn, proving myself in a discipline that was entirely new to me while the loss of my maternal grandmother and other loved ones served as motivation but also came with emotional burdens. Studying Nursing brought memories of these losses, fueling my passion but also challenging me emotionally.

Despite the intense workload and stress, I had to ensure I didn’t compromise my health. There were times I feared burnout, but through faith and determination, I managed to stay resilient.

How did you overcome all the Challenges?

Faith and Strength from God. My faith played a significant role in keeping me grounded and focused. The support I got from my wife, family, and mentors also provided encouragement and practical support when I needed it the most.

Resilience and Determination also took the centre stage. I kept reminding myself of my goals and the future I envisioned for my family and community. At the centre of it all, I had to prioritize my tasks, stayed organized, and utilized every moment efficiently.

Despite the hurdles, I am proud of how far I’ve come. Each challenge shaped me into a stronger, more determined individual ready to make a difference.

Aside the 3 completed master’s programme, you have two pending master’s programs, do you intend to complete them in future?

At the moment, I do not have plans to complete the two pending master’s programs (MSc in Materials Science and Engineering and MSc in Power Engineering). My academic focus has shifted to areas that align more closely with my current career goals and aspirations. If I were to pursue further studies in the future, I would prioritise a PhD to contribute to research or an MBA in Healthcare to enhance my leadership and management skills in the healthcare sector.

However, I value the knowledge I gained during those programs and recognise how they have contributed to shaping my multidisciplinary expertise. My current priority is to utilise my existing qualifications to make an impact in healthcare, engineering, and data science.

Future plans in the coming years- In the area of Academic and Profession?

As I reflect on my journey, I am excited about the future and what lies ahead in both my academics and profession. My aspirations are rooted in continuous growth, making an impact, and contributing to the betterment of society.

Professionally, establishing myself as an emergency Nurse. I aim to excel in my new role as an emergency nurse, providing life-saving care with compassion and precision. This will be the foundation for my future contributions to healthcare.

I also prioritize giving back to my community. I am committed to sharing the knowledge and experience I have gained with my home country. I plan to organize healthcare campaigns, promote awareness, and work towards improving access to quality medical care in underserved areas.

While I already hold advanced degrees in Engineering, Data Science, and Nursing, I aspire to pursue either a PhD in a relevant field or an MBA in Healthcare in future. These qualifications will enable me to contribute to research and innovation in healthcare and gain leadership skills to manage healthcare systems effectively.

I also hope to integrate my background in Engineering, Data Science, and Nursing to develop innovative solutions for challenges in healthcare, such as predictive analytics for patient care or renewable energy solutions for hospital systems.

In addition, I aspire to become a leader in healthcare as I look forward to mentoring the next generation of healthcare professionals and contributing to policy-making that enhances patient outcomes. My goal is to work across different healthcare systems, learning and contributing to global healthcare challenges while sharing best practices with my local community.

I also want to leave a lasting impact, not only in healthcare but also by inspiring others to pursue their goals relentlessly. Whether it’s through education, mentoring, or direct service, I hope to create a ripple effect that benefits many lives. I see the coming days and years as an opportunity to grow, learn, and serve. By excelling in my profession, continuing to learn, and giving back to my community, I hope to build a future where my work contributes to making a meaningful difference in the world.

Daily Trust