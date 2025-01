Kidnapped and murdered Agulu, Anambra state-born female banker Ifeoma Onyekwelu to be buried on Saturday, 1st February 2025.

She was abducted in Onitsha where she works and despite the ransom paid by the family, her abductors mmurdered her and dumped her by the side of the road at Ideani.

The video and pictures which went viral shocked everyone.

The perpetrators of the evil act have not been arrested