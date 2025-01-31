Mob Burnt Man To Death For Beheading Woman In Death

A yet-to-be-identified man has been burnt to death by a mob for allegedly beheading a woman in the Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, confirmed this in a post on X.com on Thursday.

According to Edafe, the man had killed the woman in a bush on Monday, beheaded her and then took the severed head to his house.





Edafe stated that the community discovered the crime and, in a fit of rage, descended on the man’s house, where they found the woman’s head. He was thereafter set ablaze.

He wrote, “Three days ago, a young man went into a bush in Isoko South Local Government Area, killed a woman, beheaded her and carried the head to his house. The community found out, went to his house, saw the woman’s head, and in anger, they burnt him to death.”

The police spokesman, however, revealed that it was the third case of ritual killing in less than two months in the state.

He added, “This is the third case of ritual killing in less than two months in Delta alone. We had one in Abuja and some other parts of the country. What is it with this get-rich-quick syndrome? What is wrong with us and how do we prevent this?”

It was reported that a 20-year-old man, identified as Precious, was arrested for his alleged role in the killing of a 10-year-old girl on Monday, January 9, in the Orhoakpo Ethiope East area of the state.

Precious was said to have confessed to kidnapping the girl for two unidentified men, who allegedly macheted her to death after promising him N200,000.

This became public knowledge after Precious’ girlfriend, who is the sister of the deceased, raised the alarm after discovering her sibling was missing.



