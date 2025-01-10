Mike Okiro Withdraws From Ohanaeze Ndigbo Presidential Election

The former Inspector General of Police, Sir Mike Okiro, has withdrawn from the Ohanaeze Ndigbo presidential race, following a court order served on him this night.

“I will not participate in any election pending the final determination of the matter pending before Hon Justice N. R. Oji of Enugu State High Court, which court gave the restraining order.

“Although I’ve not been formally served with the suit/processes or order, my commitment to law and order remains unwavering, despite the fact that the reliefs granted in the order against me appears to undermine my fundamental right guaranteed in Chapter IV of the 1999 Constitution (as amended),” Okiro at press briefing last night.

“My dear brothers and sisters, I, Sir Mike Okiro CFR, President-General candidate for Ohanaeze Ndigbo election slated for 10th January 2025 (tomorrow) address you today with unwavering resolve.

“I have been made aware of the Enugu State High Court’s interim order, which regrettably restrains me from contesting the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Presidency General Election tomorrow.

“The court order, based on alleged non-indigene status, contradicts verifiable facts. It is unfortunate that the court did not invite me or heard from me before giving that obnoxious order, which I got from the media.

‘I’m from Rivers’

“The facts are (a) That I hail from Egbema in Rivers State as shown by my National Population Commission Attestation of Birth. (b) My Traditional Ruler, the Nzeobi of Egbema, has also confirmed my indigene status of Rivers State. (c) I have written many books where my indigeneship of Rivers State is shown in the author’s column.

“A good example is my best seller, titled: “Nigeria: The Restructuring ‘Controversy”. (d) Page 6 of my biography written by Mr. Dozie Okebalama also shows my indigeneship of Rivers. (e) I have attended many Imeobi meetings where I represented Rivers State in the attendance list compiled by the Secretary-General. (f) As a student in the University of Ibadan, I was a member of the Rivers State Students’ Association, where I was elected as Treasurer, and another Great UIte, now distinguished Senator Andrew Uchendu was elected as Secretary. (g) I was representing Rivers State during the meetings of the South-South People’s Assembly under our respected leader, Chief Edwin Clark, where Prof. Pat Utomi, another Great Nigerian, represented Delta State.

“My records and credentials speak for themselves.

“As an Igbo man and elder statesman of Rivers State extraction, which said position has been zoned to by the electoral committee, I believe in the rule of law and shall respect the court’s order.

“My Obedience to court orders, no matter how unfavorable, demonstrates our commitment to democracy. I believe in the principles of rule of law as the rule of law ensures our collective progress.

“The rule of law safeguards our society; its principles must be upheld, our democratic values are non-negotiable, together we will emerge stronger. Our stance for justice, due process and rule of law shall vindicate us.

“My distinguished career as Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police underscores my dedication to justice and what is noble.

… seeks redress

“I have instructed the Chambers of Eze Okafor & Co, my lawyers to pursue the case to its logical conclusion to ensure that the purveyors of hate and lawlessness are brought to book in line with our enabling laws.

“As provided by our constitution, I demand to be heard, and I am sure that the court will ensure that the twin pillars of natural justice will be observed to the later in handling the case.

“We have not lost hope in our judicial system.

“I urge my immediate community Egbema, the entire Igbo speaking people of Rivers state who are solidly behind me and all my supporters across Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu, Anambra, and Delta to stand by the rule of law throughout the period of this contest.

“Our resolve strengthens Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s unity and progress. Together, we’ll navigate this challenge.

“My Governor, His Excellency, Siminialayi Fubara’s unwavering support is most highly appreciated and same cannot be taken for granted. Your Excellency’s leadership indeed inspires me.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo embodies Igbo unity, progress, and peaceful coexistence. Our organization promotes harmony among Igbos worldwide. Let’s prioritize peace and unity.

“I reaffirm my commitment to Ohanaeze Ndigbo Ideals; unity, progress and peace in Igbo land.

“Justice shall prevail; Igbo unity and progress remain our guiding principles.

“I assure all of you that we shall overcome this minor setback as our democratic values are non-negotiable,” Okiro said