Many Killed As Petrol Tanker Bursts Into Flame In Agbor

Tragedy struck in Agbor, headquarters of Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, on Sunday, as a petrol tanker burst into flames, resulting in deaths.

The incident occurred close to a FirstBank branch along the ever-busy Old Lagos/Asaba Road.

Eyewitnesses said the tanker burst into flames, causing panic in the area.

According to residents, the inferno engulfed vehicles, houses, and business premises, leaving charred remains of victims at the scene.

Videos circulating online showed attempts by residents to extinguish the fire as they awaited firefighters.

Speaking on the incident a witness, Mr. Chuks Ogwude, said, “It was a terrible sight. The fire spread quickly, and people were helpless. We tried to assist, but there was little we could do. The authorities need to act fast to prevent further incidents like this.”

Residents expressed anger over the late response of emergency services, lamenting that such incidents had become frequent due to poor road maintenance and reckless driving by tanker operators.

A resident, Mrs. Ebele Chiejine, said, “We have seen many accidents on this road because tankers are not properly monitored. The government must ensure safety measures are put in place.”

Several buildings and vehicles around the scene were reduced to ashes, while some structures were still engulfed in flames as of the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Police Command and fire service personnel have reportedly arrived at the scene to manage the situation.

Reacting to the incident, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori expressed deep sorrow, saying four persons were killed while three others sustained injuries.

The governor, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, described the incident as horrifying and extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, while praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.

“It is with a heavy heart that I commiserate with the people of Ika South Local Government and the affected families. This tragic incident is deeply saddening. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their loved ones at this difficult time,” the statement read.

“I have instructed the relevant agencies to move swiftly in providing the necessary support to those affected by this unfortunate incident. We will ensure that the injured receive the best possible care and that families who lost loved ones are supported during this difficult time.”

The governor also commended the Delta State Fire Service, local residents, and security agencies for their prompt response in containing the inferno and assisting the victims.

“I appreciate the swift response of our fire service, security agencies, and the good people of Ika South who rallied to put out the fire and support the victims. Your selflessness and courage in the face of such a disaster are commendable,” Oborevwori said.



