Lakurawa Terrorists Kill Three Airtel Staff In Kebbi

Barely a week after killing two police officers, terrorists belonging to Lakurawa group have killed three staff of a leading telecommunication firm.

The insurgents were said to have invaded a construction site at Gumki village in Arewa Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

It was gathered that the deceased were installing a surveillance mast for the Nigeria Immigration Service in the area when the terrorists struck and killed them and one other person who is yet to be identified.

Though the police report said three of the deceased were Airtel staff, the locals said they were immigration staff.

Police public relations officer, SP Nafiu Abubakar, said four persons lost their lives, one indigene and three staff of Airtel.

He said on receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, CP Bello M Sani alongside with the Comptroller, Nigeria Immigration Service, Kebbi State Command, CIS Muhammad Bashir Lawali mobilized their men to the scene to evacuate the corpses to Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital in Birnin Kebbi.

He added that the Commissioner of Police had deployed additional tactical teams to the area and charged them to decisively deal with the suspected bandits operating in the area.

He said the CP also had meeting with people in the area and appealed to them to always assist the police and other security agencies with relevant information for their prompt response.

Daily Trust