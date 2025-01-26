Lady Arrested For Defrauding People Via Tiktok

The Ogun State Police command has arrested Taiwo Adeleke, a suspected female cybercriminal notorious for using TikTok to allegedly defraud unsuspecting victims. Adeleke is accused of convincing victims of her fictitious social responsibility initiatives, only to defraud them of millions of naira.

A statement released by the command’s spokesperson, CSP Omolola Odutola, on Sunday, January 26, says according to the verbal account of one of her recent victims, Olushola Bankole, obtained by the police on Saturday January 26, he averred that he met Adeleke online, where she portrayed herself as a successful businesswoman involved in the palm oil trade.

‘’She convinced Bankole of the significant profits from investing in her business. Trusting her claims, Bankole transferred the sum of one million two hundred thousand naira (₦1,200,000 )into Adeleke’s account.

Following this report, a thorough investigation by the Ibafo Divisional Police Officer revealed further details, linking Adeleke to a series of similar fraudulent schemes. Preliminary findings show that at least five additional victims have come forward, confirming that a total of four million naira ( ₦4,000,000 )has been deposited into Adeleke’s account as proceeds of crime.’’

Odutola stated that an investigation is ongoing and that efforts will continue be made to uncover all parties involved in the scheme. She added that once the investigation is complete, the matter will be taken to court for prosecution.

She urged anyone with further information on Adeleke or similar fraudulent activities to come forward and assist in the investigation.