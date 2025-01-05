I've Been Raped Five Times..Actress Iyabo Ojo

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has made a shocking revelation about her childhood

In an interview with her colleague Biola Bayo for her talk show, Talk to B, she revealed that she was raped 5 times.





Iyabo noted how we have lots of rape apologists as she stated that if her son was accused of being a rapist, she would come for him unapologetically.





Iyabo spoke about how her dad disowned her when she insisted on getting married to her late husband.





She further revealed how her dad ruined his life by being an alcoholīc and dealing with drugs, which made him die at the age of 40.





According to Iyabo, she grew up with her grandmother and didn’t know her mother till she was around seven years old.





I was raped five times in my life. I discovered we have a lot of rape apologists. I don’t care who the person is; if that person is my son, I am going to come for him unapologetically.





I have never met Naira Marley before my entire life. The only time I lacked was when I insisted this was the man I was going to get married to because, at that time, my dad and I disowned each other.





My dad did everything, alcohol and drugs, so it messed him up at a young age. He died at 40.





I grew up with my grandmother, who is half Delta and half Igbo. I think I was seven before I knew my mother





Iyabo Ojo was once married to the father of her two kids, Priscilla and Festus Ojo, Mr. Ademidun Ojo. Unfortunately, the marriage packed up shortly after the birth of their two children.





Speaking on it, Iyabo in a podcast interview revealed that she experienced poverty for the first time when she married her now ex-husband. She described the experience with her ex-husband as an adventure for her, as she was craving attention, which her now ex was providing to her at that time.





In other news, Iyabo shared her painful experiences of surviving as a single mother and being treated as a second-class citizen due to her failed marriage.





Iyabo Ojo recounted how people called her all manner of names because of her failed marriage both in the movie industry and the world at large