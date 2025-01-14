Impeached Lagos Speaker's Supporters Detained Inside Task Force Van

Supporters of Mudashiru Obasa, recently impeached as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, created a scene by singing the party anthem “On Your Mandate” while detained in a police van.

The 52-year-old lawmaker, representing Agege Constituency I, was removed from office on Monday over allegations of gross misconduct and abuse of power.

Obasa, who became speaker in 2015, was serving his third term before his impeachment. Mojisola Meranda, the former deputy speaker, has since been elected as his successor.

Following the impeachment, a group of men reportedly loitering near the assembly complex were taken into custody by the police.

In a viral video, the detained men, speaking through the van’s window shutters, claimed to be members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Agege Constituency.

“We came down to the assembly to visit Obasa, and they arrested us,” one man said. “A tangible reason has not been given for apprehending us. We are about 20 people from Orile Agege. We are APC youths."

