Group Commends Tinubu Over Ban On Homosexuality, Tatoo In Military

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for implementing a ban on what it described as “un-African and unorthodox lifestyles” within the Armed Forces.





President Tinubu recently approved the enforcement of revised regulations prohibiting homosexuality, tattooing, body piercing, and other behaviours deemed unethical within the military.





HURIWA, through its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, described the regulations as a reflection of the government’s commitment to preserving cultural values that promote human dignity.





Onwubiko called on Nigerians to support the President’s actions, which, according to the group, align with Chapter Two, Section 21 of the Constitution, mandating the state to protect and promote Nigerian culture.





The group expressed optimism that the revised code would enhance professionalism and excellence within the military while defending the integrity of the nation’s cultural heritage.





The updated Harmonized Armed Forces Terms and Conditions of Service, signed by the President on December 16, 2024, aims to foster discipline and professionalism among military personnel.





According to the document, officers and operatives are prohibited from engaging in acts such as homosexuality, lesbianism, bestiality, and cross-dressing. The regulations also extend to tattooing and piercing any part of the body, drunkenness, and public brawls, whether on or off duty.





The revised code further outlines restrictions on relationships within the ranks, forbidding officers from forming amorous relationships with subordinates or their spouses. Additionally, military personnel are barred from joining secret societies, political parties, or engaging in private business ventures that interfere with their duties or tarnish the military’s image.





The document states: “An officer must not engage in homosexuality, lesbianism, or bestiality. He/she is not to belong to, or engage in activities of, the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual, or Two-Spirit (LGBTQIA2S+) community, nor participate in cross-dressing, among others.”





Officers are also required to fulfil financial obligations, such as vehicle licensing and insurance payments, while being prohibited from accepting gifts or favours from juniors or misusing government property. However, the document does not specify disciplinary measures for violators of these rules.