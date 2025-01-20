Gov Eno Presents Brand New SUV To Akwa Ibom NUJ Chairman

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has fulfilled his promise of an official car to the State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Amos Etuk, with the presentation of a brand new SUV to him.

Presenting the car key on behalf of the Governor at Government House, Uyo, the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah appreciated the NUJ for their collaboration which has helped in furthering the Akwa Ibom project.

The SSG who was accompanied by the Executive Assistant/Chief Delivery Advisor to the Governor, Mr. Aniefiok Johnson, urged them not to rest on their oars, but as the fourth estate of the realm, sustain the tempo of development journalism for the general good of the State.

Recall that the Governor had during the NUJ New Year Thanksgiving Service held at the Apostolic Church, Ikot Ekpene Udo, Nsit Ubium Local Government Area yesterday, promised the Chairman an SUV as well as  10 brand new saloon cars to the other members of the State Working Committee of the union. 

Responding, the Chairman, Comrade Amos Etuk appreciated the Governor for making good his promise, noting that the union was delighted with such unprecedented show of love.

The Chairman who was overwhelmed, said NUJ's National President, Alhassan Yahaya who had earlier called to express gratitude to the Governor, said such gesture was unprecedented in the history of the union.

He therefore assured that the union will continue to support the Governor Umo Eno-led administration and the ARISE Agenda.

At the presentation were the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Ekerete Udoh, and the Honourary Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Communication, Hon. Aniekan Umanah.

