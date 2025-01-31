Four Arrested For Stealing N5m Car And Selling It For N800k

The Chief Magistrate Court 2 sitting in Yola, Adamawa state on Thursday, January 30, remanded four persons in the Yola correctional centre on 4 count charges bordering criminal conspiracy and theft for stealing a car worth N5m and selling it for N800k.





Those remanded include Yusuf Mohammed Isah, 25, Mohammed Gidado, 33, Babangida Jalo, 43 and Adamu Yahaya, 31 of different addresses. Others are Faisal Mahmud, 30 who could not be arraigned because of ill health, while Abubakar Manu is said to be at large at the time of arraignment.





Yusuf and 3 other defendants were arraigned before the court for the offences of "criminal conspiracy, theft, abetment and dishonesty, receiving of stolen property" contrary to sections 60, 276, 47 and 308 of the penal code law of Adamawa state, 2018.





Arraigning the defendants, ASP Iliya Akawu, informed the court that Yusuf Isah of Wura Hausa Ward Yola South LGA connived with Abubakar Manu (now at large) and Mohammed Gidado of Ibadan Street, Alkalawa Ward in Yola North LGA stole Toyota RAV 4 2007 model with Reg. Number RSH 548 BB Abj.





ASP Iliya narrated in the FIR that he had tendered that the defendants made away with the car on the 18th December 2024 valued at N5 million which belongs to Aliyu Umar of Wuro Hausa ward in Yola South LGA.





He said that Yusuf sneaked into the house of the owner of the vehicle, stole a broken key, manufactured it and used one of his accomplices, Abubakar Manu who drove the car to Babangida Jalo of Ganye Street in Yola North LGA.





According to him, Babangida who had a pre-knowledge of the crime, made an arrangement with a buyer, Faisal Mahmud of Kolere ward in Mubi North LGA to buy the stolen property.





He further narrated that Faisal Mahmud bought the car at the sum of N800,000 on his arrival to Yola from Mubi and paid the sum of N400,000 into the account of Abubakar Manu (now at large) as part payment.





He added that Faisal Mahmud gave Mohammed Gidado and Nabangida Jalo N100,000 for their respective roles in the crime and left for Mubi with the car where he was trailed and apprehended.