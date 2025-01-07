Female Lawyer, Husband , Two Children Die In Road Crash

A Benue State based lawyer, husband and their two children have died in an auto crash

Stephanie Angbiandoo, her husband Victor Angbian Tyohemba, and their two kids were involved in a car accident.

According to information obtained, the collision happened on January 4, 2025, along the Akwanga-Abuja route.

Benue lawyer, spouse, and two kids died in a car accident.

After spent the holiday season in Benue, the couple was reportedly returning to Abuja with their kids, Agnes Ngohide and Immaculate Sesughter.

On Monday, January 6, the victims were buried at Igbor, Benue State’s Gwer East Local Government Area.

In the meantime, friends, relatives, and coworkers have expressed shock and grief over the terrible event.



