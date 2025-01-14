Female Banker Killed By Abductors In Anambra Despite Family Paying Ransom

 A Female banker has been killed by her abductors after her family had paid the demanded ransom

This was a post by human rights advocate Harrison Gwamnishu on the incident 

Ifeoma, a banker was kidnapped in Anambra State. Ransom was demanded and the family paid but her abductors still k!lled her and dumped her body around along Ideani junction Nnobi/Alor road Anambra.

Lives are being taken daily and it's sad nothing is being done to end all this k!llings. 

WHO IS NEXT? If we keep fold our hands and do nothing, it will may get to you.

Source : Harrison Gwamnishu

