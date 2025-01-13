Father Confesses To Killing, Burying 14-year-old Son Over Alleged Criminal Activities

Monday Elela, father of 14-year-old Tope Elela, has confessed to killing and burying his son in a shallow grave after repeated criminal behaviour.

The father, who lives in Ajowa Akoko, Ondo State, described Tope as the “black sheep” of the family, involved in housebreaking, stealing, and other criminal acts.

Speaking to the media during his parade by the Ondo State Police, Elela admitted to beating Tope after he escaped custody from the State Security Network (Amotekun).

“I did not know that the boy would die when I beat him,” Elela said. The following morning, Tope was found dead, and Elela buried him under a banana tree behind their house.

Elela and his wife were arrested by police following the boy’s death. The father also revealed that he had previously handed Tope over to Amotekun or local vigilantes for punishment due to his criminal activities.

In the same parade, 24 other suspects, including cult members and individuals linked to recent clashes in Owo, were arrested for various crimes, including murder, cultism, and theft. Among the suspects was 28-year-old Olamide Ogunseyila, who confessed to being a cultist, and Gbenga Bisi, apprehended with firearms and ammunition.

Ondo State Commissioner of Police, CP Wilfred Afolabi, confirmed that further investigations are ongoing into the involvement of additional suspects in cult-related violence.







