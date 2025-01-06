Family Seeks Financial Assistance To Bury Nigerian Student In UK

The grieving family of Ross Ogbeinde, an international student in the United Kingdom, who reportedly collapsed and lost consciousness before passing away on December 29, 2024, is seeking financial support for his burial arrangements

It was learnt on Sunday that Ogbeinde, originally from Benin City in Edo State, was an international student at the University of South Wales.

It was also gathered that the deceased resided in Pontypridd, South Wales, UK, with his wife and three children.

According to a note from Benedicta, the deceased’s wife, on GoFundMe, Ogbeinde was set to graduate from the University of South Wales in January 2025. However, he suddenly collapsed and passed away last week before an ambulance could arrive.

The note stated that the funds would be used “to begin burial arrangements and assist the family with settling expenses,” adding that the “young widow will need your support to care for the children and meet their immediate needs.”

During a review of the GoFundMe campaign set up by the deceased’s wife on Sunday, it was discovered that £225 had been raised from eight donations, representing just one per cent of the £20,000 target goal.

In recent times, there have been reported cases of some Nigerians in the UK dying suddenly.

It was reported on January 3, 2024, that Chinonso Ezeonwumere, an MSc Management student at the University of Hertfordshire, Hatfield, also died under similar circumstances while waiting to resume work on October 7, 2024

Some Nigerians in the UK had expressed shock over the recent surge in sudden deaths among Nigerians living in the country.



