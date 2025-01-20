EFCC Arraigns Ex- AMCON MD, Ahmed Kuru, 4 Others for 76bn, $31.5m Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday,  January 20, 2025, arraigned a former Managing Director of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Ahmed Kuru, current Managing Director of Arik Air, Captain Roy Ilegbodu, and Receiver Manager of Arik Air, Kamilu Omokide, alongside Union Bank Plc and Super Bravo Limited. 

They were arraigned before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos on a six-count charge bordering on  alleged theft of properties belonging to Arik Air and abuse of office.

They pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them.


Details,  later.

