Dave Umahi Speaks On Alleged Incompetent Company Handling Road Constructions In Nigeria

Contrary to a report published in a national daily (not The Nation), the Federal Government awarded any section of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road dualisation to Infoquest Nigeria Ltd.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, who dismissed the report, demanded a public apology from the newspaper. He labeled the claim as damaging and unjustified.





Umahi insisted that the newspaper issue a public apology to the Ministry of Works to be published in at least five national dailies, for disseminating inaccurate information about the ministry.





At a press briefing in Abuja yesterday, the minister also addressed what he described as deliberate misrepresentation and mischief in sponsored publications by Julius Berger Plc while criticising the company’s recent statements in several national dailies regarding its failure to fulfill contractual obligations on a section of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road, which led to the termination of its contract.

Regarding the reawarded contract, the minister clarified that the ministry has no association with Infoquest Nigeria Ltd, instead, the contractor handling the project is Infiouest International Limited, a company that has fully complied with all legal and corporate requirements.

Displaying Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and other relevant documents as evidence, Umahi criticized the publication as a deliberate attempt by detractors to discredit the ministry and undermine the government’s efforts to transform road infrastructure, describing it as mischievous, misleading, and damaging, refuting claims attributed to him in the report.

The minister cited how he was falsely quoted as stating that Infoquest Nigeria Ltd secured a “No Objection” of ₦252.89 billion from the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) for the rehabilitation of a section of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Highway, with the ministry alleged to have awarded the contract to an obscure company.

He condemned the publication as a deliberate effort by vested interests to undermine his ministry’s commitment to transparency, quality assurance, and value-for-money in project execution.

Addressing claims made by Julius Berger Nigeria Plc regarding the Abuja-Kano Expressway construction, the minister explained that Julius Berger had failed to meet terms for completing the Abuja-Kano road project despite 40 months of negotiation.

“We couldn’t agree on timelines or a fair price,” he said.

He highlighted that 65% of the project had been completed at ₦391 billion, but the contractor demanded an additional ₦1.1 trillion to finish the remaining 35%.

“We disaggregated the project and re-awarded sections 1 and 3 under a tax credit scheme to expedite completion,” the minister explained, adding that Section 2 remains under procurement, with Julius Berger invited to submit a bid alongside other companies.





The ministry minister also addressed concerns about substandard work on completed sections, emphasizing the government’s commitment to durable and efficient infrastructure.





“We are engineers; we know what we’re doing. The patches on the road are evidence of inadequate quality,” he said, underscoring the importance of value for money.

Umahi revealed that Julius Berger had been hiring equipment from InfoQuest, contradicting claims of the latter’s inexperience.

He further revealed that Julius Berger frequently demanded contract reviews and additional costs across its projects.

“In September, they requested ₦80 billion review for the Port Harcourt-Bonny Road, despite a no-review clause in their initial agreement,” he disclosed.

According to him, the ministry outlined measures to curb delays and enforce accountability, including invoking penalty clauses for contractors who fail to deliver on time.

“We are committed to protecting taxpayers’ money and ensuring value for every kobo spent,” he assured.

The Minister of State, Bello Goronyo, reinforced the Ministry’s stance, emphasizing that the administration prioritizes fairness, transparency and efficiency.

“We will not succumb to pressure or misinformation. The focus remains on delivering quality infrastructure for Nigerians,” he said.





