Court Orders Arrest , Detention Of Reno Omokri

The Nigeria Police Force has obtained a remand order from the Chief Magistrate Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Wuse Zone 6, Abuja, authorizing the detention of social media influencer and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, in connection with alleged defamation of Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre.

The court, presided over by Chief Magistrate Emmanuel A. Iyanna, issued the remand warrant on January 13, 2025, following an ex-parte motion filed by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun. The order also pertains to former Dunamis Church Pastor Abraham Daniel and two others, Enenche Idoga Alexander and Oboyinlo Enenche Peter.

The remand order stems from a petition submitted to the Inspector General of Police by Patrick O. Okolo, SAN, alleging defamation by Omokri and others. The court has directed that the respondents be produced on the next hearing date, scheduled for January 30, 2025.

Reports indicate that the prosecution of Abraham Daniel followed his resignation from Dunamis Church after a decade of service. A source revealed that his departure led to personal conflicts and subsequent threats, culminating in his arrest, allegedly instigated by Pastor Enenche.

Reno Omokri, who served as Special Assistant to former President Goodluck Jonathan currently resides in US