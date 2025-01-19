Breaking: IGP Probe INTERPOL Boss, AIG Owohunwa, AIGs Abdul Yari, Benneth Igwe, Two CPs For Allegedly Backdating Their Records.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered an immediate and thorough investigation of the Head of INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB), AIG Idowu Owohunwa, AIG Abdul Yari, and five other senior police officers who allegedly engaged in the unethical practice of backdating their history records.

This was contained in a memo sent to the head of the IGP Monitoring Unit, dated January 13, 2025 and signed by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Force Secretary, AIG Olofu Rhoda.

According to the memo obtained exclusively by SaharaReporters on Saturday, AIG Abdul Yari; AIG Idowu Owohunwa; AIG Ben Igwe; CP Peter Ukachi Opara; CP Obo Obo Ukani; DCP Simon Asamber Lough (SAN) and ACP Akpan Brown, engaged in the unethical practice of backdating their history records.

The IGP ordered their investigation following a letter dated January 6, 2025 to that effect by a civic group, the Integrity Youth Alliance, Abuja.

The memo noted, “The Inspector-General of Police directs you to investigate and furnish findings not later than Monday 20th January, 2025, please.”

The memo further read, “It is pertinent to note that "Force Entrant" is a scheme by the Nigeria Police Force where deserving officers with requisite educational records are upgraded to a higher cadre after a brief training period at the Police Academy or at any approved Police College, and as such, it is not a fresh appointment.

“Essentially, this implies that the service duration of such officers continues counting and does not automatically restart.

“Therefore, according to the Public Service Rules (7 Rule 020810 of Chapter two), the under-listed, having served in the public service and received salaries as required by law, cannot remain in service beyond the legally permitted period.

“Regarding our letter dated 30th December 2024, below are some of the names of police personnel who engaged in the unethical practice of backdating their history records: AIG Abdui Yari, AIG Idowu Owohunwa, AIG Ben Igwe, CP Peter Ukachi Opara, CP Obo Obo Ukani, DCP Simon Asamber Lough (SAN) and ACP Akpan Brown.”

SaharaReporters had during the week reported that AIG Shuaya’u Lafia Abdulyari, from Nigeria's North-Central region, was accused of altering his retirement records to extend his tenure in office.

Sources at the Force Headquarters had told SaharaReporters that discrepancies in Abdulyari's official documents had raised doubts about the integrity of his service record.

SaharaReporters earlier on Friday reported that the Nigeria Police Force had approved the suspension of Abdulyari from duty with effect from January 9, 2025.

In a wireless message addressed to all departments, units and commands, signed by the Force Secretary, the Force Headquarters warned the officer to adhere strictly to the rules and regulations governing the conduct of police officers on suspension accordingly, pending the determination of his case by the Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC).

Titled: "Suspension and Interdiction AP. NΟ. 41804 ΑIG Abduyari Shuaya'u Lafia,’ the police authorities cited the decision of the Police Service Commission (POLSCOM) which was communicated in its letter dated January 9, 2025 and in accordance with PSR 100406, 2021 as amended.

The police authorities further directed the Assistant Inspector General of Police Budget and Payment to ensure that appropriate steps are taken to stop his salary immediately.

"As of November 8, 2017, Yari's retirement date was recorded as January 1, 2025.

"However, on July 11, 2024, his retirement date had shifted to December 31, 2025," the source said.

Another source who spoke with SaharaReporters had disclosed that Abdulyari is confident that the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, will not expose the irregularities. This belief, the source added, stems from a culture of silence surrounding such controversies within the police force.

However, further scrutiny of Abdulyari’s service history revealed that during his tenure as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in 2017, under then-Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Kpotun Idris, he absented himself from duty between July 18 and October 23, 2017.

"Therefore, he went against the Public Service Rules of Nigeria 2008 Sections 030301(m), 030301(o), 30402(e), 030402(t), 030402(w), which bordered with absent from duty without leave, insubordination, refusal to take or carry out lawful instruction from superior officer, sabotage, and any other act becoming of a public officer in accordance to Public Service Rules of Nigeria 2008 as amended.

"This contravenes Nigeria’s Public Service Rules, which mandate strict adherence to duty schedules.

"Despite receiving an official query dated October 20, 2017, from the Commandant of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano, regarding his absence, Yari allegedly ignored the directive without consequence," the source stated.

SaharaReporters gathered that the senior Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) manipulated the date of his entry into the Nigeria Police Force to falsely extend his service history, a deliberate act aimed at undermining the integrity of the force.

The Nigeria Police Staff Lists asserted that the ambitious AIG manipulated the date on his entry history to inaccurately reflect a longer service history with the Nigeria Police Force in a deliberate act of deception to undermine the integrity of the Nigeria Police Force.

SaharaReporters had learnt that the same AIG, Abdulyari has been involved in several controversies in his bid to become the Inspector-General of Police.

Meanwhile, in accordance with Rule 030302 of the Public Service Rules (2008, as amended), a source told SaharaReporters that Abdulyari failed to provide explanations, in quadruplicate copies, within 48 hours regarding his conduct.

"Consequently, his actions were not reported to the then Inspector General of Police for appropriate sanctions, leading to his suspension by the Police Service Commission on November 14, 2017.

A source from the police headquarters told SaharaReporters that AIG Abdulyari has been lobbying the Police Service Commission to give him a soft-landing as a petition from an NGO, Integrity Youth Alliance, is really giving him sleepless nights.

The source said, “The AIG is really preparing to be the next DIG from the North Central after several changes in his entry and retirement records.”

"I only hope IGP Egbetokun will maintain professionalism and an unbiased stand on this AIG Yari,” the source added.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Integrity Youth Alliance, Danjuma Lamido, told SaharaReporters: “It is important to note that Force Entrant is a scheme by the Nigeria Police Force designed to upgrade deserving officers with the requisite educational qualifications to a higher cadre.

"This is done following a brief training period at the Police Academy or any approved Police College. As such, it does not constitute a fresh appointment.”

According to Danjuma, “Essentially, this implies that the service duration of such officers continues counting and does not automatically restart.

“Therefore, according to the Public Service Rules (7 Rule 020810 of Chapter Two), AIG Abdul Yari, having served in the public service and received salaries as required by law, cannot remain in service beyond the legally permitted period.”

Danjuma noted that this deliberate act of deception not only undermines the integrity of the Nigeria Police Force but also calls into question the credibility of the information provided by all police personnel.

The group called on the Inspector General of Police to enforce the Public Service Rules; 7 Rule 020810 of Chapter two (2) of the Public Service Rules (PSR) (i) The compulsory retirement age for all grades in the Service shall be 60 years or 35 years of pensionable service whichever is earlier. (ii) No officer shall be allowed to remain in service after attaining the retirement age of 60 years or 35 years of pensionable service, whichever is earlier.

“We trust the Nigeria Police Force under the leadership of IGP Egbetokun will maintain a culture of honesty and transparency within the Nigeria Police, and instances of dishonest behaviour must be dealt with promptly and decisively," Danjuma added.

However, the current DIG from the North Central, Ari Mohammed Ali, replaced DIG Ede Ayuba, who retired on October 21, 2024 from the Nigeria police.

