Breaking: APC Expels Aregbesola From Party

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially expelled former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, from the party over allegations of anti-party activities.

Aregbesola, who governed Osun State for eight years, had formed a faction within the APC known as The Osun Progressives (TOP), now rebranded as the Omoluabi Caucus.

The group was accused of contributing to the party’s loss in the 2022 governorship election.

On Sunday, the Omoluabi Caucus, in a meeting presided over by Aregbesola, announced its decision to leave the APC, citing the party’s declining popularity in the state.

A letter obtained from the APC leadership, titled “Allegations of Anti-Party Activities – Conveyance of State Exco Decision to You”, formally communicated Aregbesola’s expulsion, finding him guilty of working against the party’s interests.

“At the end of the investigation, the State Executive Committee (SEC) considered the report of the Disciplinary Committee.

“Having carefully considered the findings and recommendations of the Committee, SEC has resolved to accept the recommendation of your immediate expulsion from the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“The decision was predicated on the clear evidence of your actions, which undermined the unity and integrity of the Party in violation of the provisions of Article 21 of the APC Constitution guiding the conduct and discipline of members.

“As a result, with the approval of your expulsion, you cease to be a member of APC. Consequently, you are not to hold yourself out as a member or act in any capacity on behalf of the Party in any manner whatsoever.”

APC acknowledged Aregbesola’s past contributions to the party urging him to comply with his expulsion from the party.



