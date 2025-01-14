𝐓𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐛𝐮 𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐀𝐛𝐮 𝐃𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐢 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, joined world leaders, including the United Arab Emirates President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, heads of state, policymakers, and industry leaders, at the opening of the 2025 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and the Sustainability Prize Awards.





The event, which focused on advancing global sustainability initiatives, was highlighted in images shared by a media aide to the President, Dada Olusegun, on Tuesday.





The caption accompanying the photos read: "President Bola Ahmed Tinubu attends the 2025 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Opening Ceremony and Sustainability Prize Award Ceremony."





Credit: X | DOlusegun