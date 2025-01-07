APC Chieftain, Others Shot Dead In Ondo

Four persons including a woman and her baby have allegedly been k!lled in a clash involving some suspected rival cult groups in Owo, the headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.





The other two victims, including a prominent leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Fisayo Oladipo, popularly known as Fissey Ehin Ogbe, were allegedly shot during the clash which occurred on Monday, January 6, 2025.





It was gathered that the mother and child were reportedly hit by stray bullets of the suspected cultists.





An eyewitness in the community said there were sporadic gunshots in some parts of the town for several hours during which the deceased were k!lled.





“We thank God that students are not around because we have been hearing gunshots and after it was heard that some people have been killed early this morning,” the witness said.





The remains of the deceased were said to have been deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre in Owo.





The spokesperson of the State Police Command, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident, adding that police operatives have been deployed in the community to calm the situation.





“Four people have been confirmed d3ad, but normalcy has returned through the intervention of the police and efforts are on to arrest the perpetrators of the act,” the PPRO stated.