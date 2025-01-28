Alleged N2.8b Fraud: Sirika Awarded Contract To Unqualified Company.. Witness

The trial of former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, continued on Monday, 27 January 2025, with the Fifth Prosecution Witness, PW5, Musa Odiniyan informing Justice S. C. Oriji of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court that the company, Al Buraq Global Investment was not qualified for the contract awarded for the repairs of Katsina Airport by the ministry under the leadership of the first defendant.





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC is prosecuting Sirika and three others: Fatima Hadi Sirika, Jalal Sule Hamma and Al Buraq Global

Investment on six -count amended charges bordering on contract fraud to the tune of N2,825,032,220.97 (Two Billion, Eight Hundred and Twenty Five Million, Thirty Two Thousand, Two Hundred and Twenty Naira, Ninety Seven kobo).

The witness, during a cross-examination by counsel to the fourth defendant Michael Numa, SAN, reaffirmed his position in his evidence that the company could not have qualified for the bidding process or the contract award if open and competitive bidding was done.





“We use some criteria for determining the award of contracts for companies. I still maintain that if it was an open competitive bidding, the company Al Buraq may not have qualified,” he stated.





He also disclosed that the reason for which the contract was paid for was simply to ensure that it was completed and

commissioned by former President Buhari before he left office.





“The reason for that payment was for the project to be implemented and commissioned before the exit of the former president. It was not for variation. The accounting officer sourced money from every relevant route to actualize the project. The N800million is a budgetary allowance to support the actualization of the project,” he said.





Odiniyan, a retired director in the Procurement Department, Ministry of Aviation also informed the court that two of the ministry’s contracts awarded to Alburak and Enginos on the Apron and Terminal Building of Katsina Airport

respectively, were captured under

two different budget codes but appeared in a single code in the

Procurement Department.





The judge adjourned the matter till March 10, 2025 for continuation of the cross-examination.