Akwa Ibom Govt To Collaborate With FG On Water Sanitation Projects

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has said his administration will key into the different projects and programmes of the Federal Government in the areas of water resources and sanitation for the good of its citizens.

The Governor gave the assurance when he recieved the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, who led a team of officials of the National Council on Water Resources and Sanitation on a courtesy visit to the Governor in his office at Government House, Uyo, ahead of the 31st Regular Meeting of the National Council on Water Resources and Sanitation.

He noted that water and sanitation are very essential to the development of any society, adding that cognisant of the enormity of work required in the sector, and the need for major strides to impact on the people, he, on assumption of office as the Governor, created a separate ministry for Water Resources, removing it from Lands where it was earlier domiciled.

The Governor who is a former Commissioner in the then Ministry of Lands and Water Resources, said while serving as Commissioner, the State had launched the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) programme and also had some trainings as part of efforts to end open defecation in some local government areas.

He appreciated the Minister for the visit, his interest in the State and for the approval to host the 31st Regular Meeting of the National Council on Water Resources and Sanitation - the highest decision-making body for the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector in the country, in Akwa Ibom, and assured that necessary steps will be taken to ensure that the State keys into the programmes of the sector that will benefit its people.

Earlier, Prof. Joseph Utsev said the visit was to officially invite the Governor to the 31st Regular Meeting of the National Council on Water Resources and Sanitation holding in the State, and to inform him of some projects and programmes of the Federal Government in the area of Water Resources and Sanitation that could benefit the State.

He listed the different projects and programmes and appreciated the State Governor for the payment of counterpart funds in some of the areas, while assuring of support and collaboration where necessary.

The 31st Regular Meeting of the National Council on Water Resources and Sanitation began on Monday January 27, with the theme: Water and Food Security: Challenges and Opportunities in the Face of Daunting Climate Change,” and will end on Friday January 31, 2025.

The Minister was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, Mr. Richard Pheelangwah, Engr. Adeyinka Adenopo, Director Planing; and Engr. Furmi Imuetiya, among others.