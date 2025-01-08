8 Days After Gov Adeleke’s Pardon, Ex-Convict Steals, Returns To Prison

Barely eight days after being granted pardon by Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, a former inmate, Sunday Omisakin, has been remanded in the Ilesa Correctional Facility for allegedly breaking into a house to steal a television.

Omisakin, who was listed as number 8 on the governor’s prerogative of mercy list signed on December 26, 2024, had been pardoned for what was described as a minor offence.

However, on January 3, 2025, he was arrested for allegedly burgling a residence in Osogbo and stealing a plasma television valued at N600,000.

The suspect was arraigned before the Osun State Magistrate Court in Osogbo, presided over by Magistrate Adekanmi Adeyeba, on two counts of burglary and theft.

According to police prosecutor Inspector Kayode Adeoye, “On January 3, 2025, at about 12:00 p.m. at Al-Medinat Area, Iludun, Osogbo, Omisakin broke into the house of one Shittu Damilare and stole a plasma TV worth N600,000.”

Omisakin has been remanded pending further court proceedings.

“The offence committed is contrary to and punishable under section 411 (1) (2) 363, 390(9) of criminal code cap 34 vol.II laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.”

Meanwhile, he pleaded not guilty to the offence as his counsel, Najite Okobe urged the court to admit him to bail in most liberal terms.

The prosecutor opposed to the bail stating that “Governor just pardoned him few days ago. He was sentenced to prison by Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara and he was not done serving his jail term.”