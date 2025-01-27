27 Year Old Woman Kills Husband With Pestle

A 27-year-old woman identified as Fatima Dzuma has been arrested for killing her 25-year-old husband, Baba Aliyu, in Lafiyagi Dzwafu village in Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State.

Dzuma was said to have married Baba three years ago as his second wife after divorcing her first husband, but she had not given birth to Baba, while Baba’s first wife had just given birth, and preparations were underway for the naming ceremony.

Sources said that the deceased and the suspect usually had misunderstandings, and even the night before Dzuma killed Baba, they had a fight in which Baba beat Dzuma.

Confessing to the crime, Dzuma narrated that there had been an altercation between them that night, and she was beaten by her husband, who left the house after the assault.

“When he came back, he went to bed. I used a rope to tie his neck, and he could not struggle. I hit him with a pestle three times, twice on his head and once on his hand. I took advantage of his sleeping because his sleep is always deep,” she said.

“After I killed him, I put him inside a mat, threw him over the fence and dragged him to the bush in the backyard before coming back to wash the blood and excreta that came out of his body when I killed him.”

When asked why she ki!led him, she said they had a misunderstanding where she told him that she did not love him anymore, and he beat her up.





When the family of Baba was looking for him, she claimed she had not seen him but confessed to the crime three days after she k!lled h!m.