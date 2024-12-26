Tony Elumelu Donates 1,800 Bags Of Rice To His Community In Delta State

Businessman, philanthropist and Chairman of UBA Tony Elumelu, has donated 1,800 bags of rice to households to his community in Onicha-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The donation, aimed at supporting local families, was made during a ceremony attended by representatives from various community groups, including the royal palace, chiefs, elders, and faith-based organisations.

The beneficiaries also included members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and socio-cultural and youth groups from the area. On Sunday, community leaders gathered at Elumelu’s country home to express their appreciation for the donation. During the ceremony, they took turns to offer prayers for the businessman and his family, praising his generosity.

Elumelu expressed his continued joy in supporting his ancestral community. He stressed the importance of unity and giving, encouraging the people to make these values their guiding principles.

“I derive great joy from empowering others, particularly those in my community,” said Elumelu. “I remain committed to lifting others with the resources God has blessed me with.” he concluded

He urged the community to adopt this spirit of giving and unity, not only during Christmas but as a way of life.

The traditional ruler of Onicha-Uku, Agbogidi Agbamuche, represented by Chief Steve Osakwe, the Ede of Onicha-Uku, praised Elumelu for his unwavering commitment to his roots despite his global success. He described the ceremony as a reflection of Elumelu’s deep care for his people and his vision for a better future.

