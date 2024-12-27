THE NIGERIAN POLICE MAY BE JUSTIFIED IN SPEEDALINGTON’S CONTINUOUS DETENTION.. By Pelumi Olajengbesi, Esq.

THE NIGERIAN POLICE MAY BE JUSTIFIED IN SPEEDALINGTON’S CONTINUOUS DETENTION: THE NEED TO BUILD A SOCIETY WHERE WRONGDOING HAS CONSEQUENCES





By. Pelumi Olajengbesi, Esq.





The continuous detention of Speedalington has generated a significant buzz on social media. I feel deeply obligated to weigh in because, as a society, we must come to terms with the reality that accountability is the cornerstone of a just and decent society. Only when people collectively agree that actions have consequences can we hope to achieve a truly functional system.





2. I personally got involved as a mediator in Speedalington’s initial arrest and release which has left me convinced that he may be presenting his legal team with a considerable challenge. Let me recount.





3. The day Speedalington was first arrested by the Nigerian Police, his lawyer, Stanley, who is also a personal friend, contacted me urgently. Stanley explained that his client had been apprehended and asked for my assistance in locating the specific Police facility where he was being held. Given the manner of the arrest, it was easy to identify the Police unit with such capacity.





3. Stanley appealed for my support in jumping on the matter with him but I expressed reluctance, cautioning that my involvement would mean telling some uncomfortable truths to his client. Shortly afterward, Comrade Omoyele Sowore called me, his voice charged with indignation. He described Speedalington’s arrest as utterly unjust and reflective of abuse of power. Known for his principled stance against state overreach, Sowore emphatically insisted that Speedalington’s detention was unacceptable, questioning why the Police couldn’t have simply invited him for questioning.





4. Deji Adeyanju had also been contacted by this time and was already making robust efforts to secure Speedalington’s release. Adeyanju’s position is that he should be granted bail as the offense alleged is bailable. Adeyanju engaged with the Police and was granted obligatory access to Speedalington, collaborating closely with Stanley to explore the legal and procedural options for his release.





5. In Nigeria, defamation and injurious falsehood carry both criminal and civil liabilities under Nigerian law (see Sections 392 of Penal Code and Section 375 of the Criminal). The civil penalties include monetary compensation and the indignity of being compelled to retract the offensive words and offer public apologies.





6. While I agree with the argument that criminalizing defamation can potentially be abused to stifle free speech, it is equally true that certain forms of falsehood are so egregious that no monetary compensation awarded through civil litigation can adequately remedy the harm caused. Often times, many individuals who engage in defamatory acts lack the financial means to pay sufficient damages.





7. After Speedalington’s detention extended another night, Stanley came to my office the following morning to further appeal that I lead a mediation. He explained that securing Speedalington’s release required urgent intervention. I agreed to mediate, and we proceeded to meet with the Police officers handling the case. They informed us that they were in the process of drafting formal charges. I advised them to hold off on filing charges, explaining that efforts were underway to mediate an amicable settlement between the parties involved.





8. I requested to speak directly with Speedalington, and the Police obliged. When he was brought out, I wasted no time in advising him. I explained that his current approach to life, particularly his tendency to court unnecessary controversies, was unsustainable. I emphasized that Burna Boy, as an international act, had invested years of hard work in his career and would not be happy with anyone trivializing his achievements, further more publishing falsehoods against him. I presented Speedalington with two options: to resolve the matter amicably or contend the matter in court.





9.Speedalington expressed his desire for a resolution, claiming that his actions were merely a joke. He assured me of his willingness to make amends. With this assurance, I reached out to Burna Boy’s legal team. After a protracted exchange of arguments, we finally agreed that mediation was the best course of action.





10. Myself and Stanley approached the senior officers of the Police Force to convince them of our intention to reach an amicable settlement. The head of the Department called and convinced Burna Boy that Speedy is repentant and he should over look the matter. Later that evening, well into the night—I received a call informing me that Burna Boy had landed in Abuja and was heading straight to the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB). Stanley and I made our way to the venue, determined to finalize the resolution.





11. Deji Adeyanju, stuck to his principles, refrained from participating in the meeting. His position remained clear; the entire approach is oppressive.





12. When Burna Boy arrived, accompanied by his close associates, he exuded an air of authority. We all convened in the office of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police. What I hoped would be a productive meeting quickly took a concerning turn.





13. When the DIG granted us the opportunity to speak, I made the mistake of asking Speedalington to address Burna Boy directly, believing in the understanding that he would apologize and appeal for a brotherly settlement. Instead of offering a coherent reconciliatory statement, he rambled on in a manner that can only be described as “cruising.” Speaking about himself, spoke about their shared industry, praised Burna Boy’s achievements, and even made lighthearted comments about Burna Boy’s mother. While it was evident that Speedalington intended to apologize, his delivery was so cavalier that it only served to aggravate Burna Boy and his associates.





14. Burna Boy and associates, who had reluctantly attended the meeting, sat silently, their expressions darkening with each word from Speedalington. I noticed them glancing at our feet and twisting their wrist in a way that made me feel we may end up as punch bags. It was a tense moment, but Speedy was having fun and didn’t notice the meeting was not progressing the way he probably hoped. Burna Boy and his Associates did not say a word, but their stern body language said a lot.





15. Stanley and I intervened, salvaging the situation by redirecting the discussion toward a proper apology. Ultimately, we appealed to the DIG to please over look Speedy's manners so that the matter can rest. The DIG advised, warned him against repeating such behavior in the future and simply released him notwithstanding.





16. After the sorry midnight meeting, I noticed Speedy did not see anything wrong in the meeting. I took Speedalington to my hotel and secured a comfortable room for him. I instructed that he should be well taken care of. I used the opportunity to counsel him further, stressing the futility of antagonistic behavior and the importance of treating others with respect.





17. To my utter astonishment, once Speedalington left Abuja, he resumed his antagonistic antics, disparaging Burna Boy and even the Police. A senior Police officer contacted me, pointing out Speedy's behavior. I simply appealled that he should be dismissed and overlooked.





18. Several weeks later, Stanley informed me that Speedalington had been arrested again, this time during a performance. My response was blunt: “Congratulations.” At this point, I felt no obligation to intervene. While every lawyer like Stanley and Deji Adeyanju are duty-bound to defend their clients, even when those clients display obstinate tendencies, I can only commend them for the difficult situation.





19. The Nigerian Police later filed charges against Speedalington, and he remains in custody. His legal team approached the court to enforce his fundamental right to liberty, and the court ordered the Police to either charge him within 48 hours or release him unconditionally. However, it appears the court may not have been fully briefed on the status of the charges already filed. This is not a bail granted as reported in the news, but a process to secure his liberty.





20. From a jurisprudential perspective, the situation presents a fascinating paradox. There can be argument for and against his *continued* detention, but the reality is that the Court did not grant him bail, the court ordered he should be charged or released unconditionally.





21. Speedalington’s actions, and the consequences they have precipitated, serve as a cautionary tale. This case underscores the necessity of accountability and the perils of reckless behavior. If we are to build a society governed by fairness and justice to all, the rich and the poor, we must uphold the principle that actions have consequences. Malice often begets malice, and accountability remains the bedrock of any civilized society. This is my perspective.





Pelumi Olajengbesi Esq. is a Legal Practitioner and the Managing Partner at Law Corridor.