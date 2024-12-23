Sound Bites From President Bola Tinubu’s Live Presidential Media Chat

Live TV Chat With Mr President..Soundbites
Panelists Include
Reuben Abati..Arise TV
Maupe Ogun Yusuf..Channels TV
Babajide Kolade Otitoju..TVC etc
" I don't regret removing fuel subsidy "
" The Tax Reform Bill Has Come To Stay "
" The true hallmark of a leader is to do what he think is right, at the right time "
"If you have to entertain 200 million people, how many stewards would you need ... I am not prepared to prune down the size of my cabinet "
" I am in the right position to score myself ( achievements), that will not be done by anyone "
" I don't believe in price control "
" Pay people living wages and corruption will come down "
" You can not eradicate corruption totally ,you can only reduce it "
The 50 Minutes Media Chat Has Ended
In rounding up ,he said
"Let us believe in ourselves and our country ..."
" I've only been in the saddle for only 18 months ,give us some time "
At the beginning of the interview the president spoke on the tragic incidents that occurred in Ibadan , Anambra and Abuja , he commiserated with the families of those that lost their lives
Thanks for your time