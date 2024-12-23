Sound Bites From President Bola Tinubu’s Live Presidential Media Chat

byCKN NEWS -
0



Live TV Chat With Mr President..Soundbites

Panelists Include 

Reuben Abati..Arise TV

Maupe Ogun Yusuf..Channels TV

Babajide Kolade Otitoju..TVC etc


" I don't regret removing fuel subsidy "

" The Tax Reform Bill Has Come To Stay "

" The true hallmark of a leader is to do what he think is right, at the right time " 

"If you have to entertain 200 million people, how many stewards would you need ... I am not prepared to prune down the size of my cabinet  "

" I am in the right position to score myself ( achievements), that will not be done by anyone " 

" I don't believe in price control "

" Pay people living wages and corruption will come down "

" You can not eradicate corruption totally ,you can only reduce it " 

The 50 Minutes Media Chat  Has Ended 

In rounding up ,he said 

"Let us believe in ourselves and our country ..."

" I've only been in the saddle for only 18 months ,give us some time  "

At the beginning of the interview the president  spoke on the tragic incidents that occurred in Ibadan , Anambra and Abuja , he commiserated with the families of those that lost their lives 

Thanks for your time 


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال