Poultry Farmer Dies In Police Custody, IG Visits Family

A poultry farmer, Jimoh Tunji Abdulqadir, has died in the custody of the Kwara State Police Command after he was allegedly tortured to death.

The victim was reportedly arrested on Friday, December 20, 2024, following a complaint by a client over a N200,000 debt that he owed.

A family source said the police told them that the deceased committed suicide inside the cell when they went to effect his bail.

“But we believed he was tortured to death by some of the police officers rather than the narrative of suicide they want us to believe”, the source added.

Reacting to the incident, the State Police Command described the loss as tragic.

The police spokeswoman, DSP Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, said the deceased was invited on an alleged case of obtaining money by false pretence to the sum of N220,000.

“Discrete investigations into this incidhave has commenced to ascertain the cause. Further developments on the outcome will be communicated as it progresses and no stone will be left unturned,” she added.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun has visited the family of the farmer that died in Police custody promising a thorough investigation on the matter

He also visited the Palace of the Emir of Ilorin to commiserate with him on the unfortunate incident