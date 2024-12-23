Police Arrest Man, Others For Kidnapping And Beheading Best Friend In Delta ( Video )

The Delta State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the arrest of Efe Money and the Chief Priest of Otokutu Community in Ughelli South Local Government Area, over the alleged murder of one Paulinus.

Also arrested were seven others over their involvement in the murder of the deceased. This is coming after other suspects allegedly fled the community to evade Police arrest and Police prosecution.

Those arrested include, Sunday Ikpeba, Gavin Agbaja, Lawrence Joseph, Okiemute, John Egole, Elohor Oboteru and Godwin Wanwan. The Divisional Police Officer in Ekpan Division, Uvwie Local Government Area, Aliyu Shaba led a team of policemen to arrest suspect, Efe Money and the Chief Priest over the alleged murder of his best friend simply identified as Paulinus a.k.a, Easy Boutique.

The Police also recovered the head of the victim from the shrine of the Chief Priest where it was buried after he was beheaded. They were arrested on different dates and locations

Efe Money allegedly initiated and lured his friend to a shrine operated by the Chief Priest where they beheaded him before dumping his remains in the river.

Severed head recovered by police from suspects





The suspects thereafter called the deceased family and collected over N20 million ransom from them.

Findings revealed that it was Gavin Agbaja who Efe Money contracted to murder his friend for the sum of N1.5 million but he backed out after receiving an initial payment of four hundred and fifty thousand naira.

Sunday Ikpeba held his legs while Okiemute, the executioner cut off his head during the gory act.

The Otokutu Community’s Chief Priest, Lawrence Joseph, allegedly paid Okiemute N100,000 only to behead the deceased after they buried his head in the shrine and threw his body in the river.

Three days later, the deceased’s body was seen floating in the river, the suspects got wind of it and went back, brought it out removed all his intestines tied some hard blocks to the body and threw it back into the river where it sunk.

They also drove the deceased car to Otu-Jeremi road and abandoned it there to make it appear like a kidnap case.

Another suspect, Chief Edah reportedly also gave Okiemute N100,000 to leave the community to avoid police arrest.

