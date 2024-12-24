Petrol Prices Drops In Oyo, Ondo, Ogun





Following the announcement by the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), that a litre of petrol will sell for N935 starting from Monday, petroleum marketers have reduced the price of the commodity.

Like its other retail stations across the country, the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has reduced the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol from N1,060 to N965 per litre.





Expectedly, motorists in their numbers thronged the NNPCL’s stations in Abuja to benefit from the “largesse” the national oil company has offered.









The NNPC mega station at Zone 1 Abuja and the other directly opposite the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) both close to the popular GSM market were besieged by motorists who tried to outwit one another to get fuel for their vehicles.





While some (motorists) were orderly and followed the queue, others were seen shunting the queues and in the process offering stipends to the street boys who manned the entrance gates at the two retail stations.





It was also the same story at NNPCL’s retail station at the Zone 4 close to the National Blood Transfusion Service office as vehicles spilled to the road and in the process obstructing vehicular movement along Sheraton Junction-Wuse-Berger axis of the metropolis.









However, at the NNPCL retail station at Mararaba U-turn along the ever-busy Abuja-Keffi Expressway, there was no queue as at the time Nigerian Tribune visited. When asked why there was no queue at the station, a petrol attendant told our correspondent that he believed that motorists would still come as they may have been stung by Christmas bug and getting things for their families.





Nigerian Tribune also visited independent marketers such as Total Oil (N1,083), RainOil (N1,050), AYM Shafa (N1,060), BOVAS Oil (N1,060) and Zamson Oil and Gas (N1,060) along the same Abuja-Keffi expressway.





Some respondents who spoke with Nigerian Tribune expressed joy at the steps taking by the NNPCL in reducing the price however appealed to the Federal Government and especially President Bola Tinubu, who is the substantive Minister of Petroleum Resources to consider more reduction in fuel price to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians who have been feeding from hand to mouth as a result of removal of subsidies by the President in May last year.





“We thank the NNPC for this reduction. But I want to call on President Bola Tinubu to consider bringing down the price so that Nigerians can enjoy for once. His policies have been very harsh and no one is happy. He can bring back smiles to our faces if he does the right thing and make life more comfortable for the people. Nigerians are suffering,” a respondent who did not want to be mentioned said





Investigation however revealed that transport fare was not reduced despite the NNPCL’s gesture.





Some transporters (Vehicle, Keke and Okada owners) who engaged our correspondent said the reduction had little or no effect on them and would have to stick to the fare and make more money as Christmas is around the corner.





Also, a visit to the NNPCL retail outlets in Akure, the Ondo State capital observed that petrol, which was sold between N1,020 and N1,050 per litre, has been reduced to N960 per liter.





According to findings other fuel stations in the state have reduced their pump price with some independent marketers selling fuel between N990 an N1,020.





At Bovas in Oke Ijebu, Akure the state capital, a liter of PMS was sold at N990





It was gathered that the marketers reduced the price from the previous N1,050 and N1,100 per litre to between N990 and N1,020 per litre after the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited had announced the new pump price of PMS.





However, it was observed that most filling stations were selling the product without queue at all the filling stations visited by our correspondent.





In Oyo State, NNPC mega stations and Independent Marketers are still selling the Premium Motor Spirit otherwise known as Petrol at between N950 and N1,030 per litre.

However, the various filling stations visited by our correspondent are yet to effect the new pump price.

The NNPC is still selling at N950 per litre while Independent marketers like BOVAS and others still retain their old price of between N990 and N1,030 per litre as applicable.

In Kaduna, investigation revealed that the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) is now N980.

A visit to most of the NNPCL filling stations across the metropolis revealed that most the pump price is now N980 from N1140.





A motorist, who came to NNPCl filling station at millineum city Abdulmalik Usman said though it’s a good development but we are still hopeful it will be reduced to affordable price.





However, in Shema, AA.Rano and others independent fillings station the pump price is N1,080 and N1,010 respectively.





In Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, findings by the Nigerian Tribune revealed that some petrol stations had changed the price of petrol on their meters.





MRS petrol stations at Isale Igbein and Omida areas of Abeokuta sell the product at N935 per liter.





It was not the same at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) at Iya Oshin and Madojutimi areas of the State capital.





While NNPC at Ita Oshin dispensed the product at N1020 and N1030 at Madojutimi respectively.





In Ekiti, major petroleum independent marketers have effected changes in the price of petrol per litre.

It was gathered from the majority of the filling stations visited on Monday in Ado-Ekiti, and other neighboring communities, the price has been reduced from the average N1,200 to between N1,000 and N1,050.

In the retail outlets of the NNPC, the product is being sold for N1,000 as of Monday morning.

It was also observed that there was no queue in the majority of stations who opened for business due to the availability of the product.

In Osun State, none of the fuel stations complied with N935 pump price as directed by the leadership of IPMAN.

For instance, the product is being sold at NNPC for, N955. At Habeeb filling station, it is being sold at N1,060. At NIPCO filling station, it is being sold at N1,060, while other uniform price fixed by filling station owners for road users is N990.



