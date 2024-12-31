Outbursts: Forgive Him, Wike’s Kinsmen Beg Peter Odili

Kinsmen of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Chief Nyesom Wike, have pleaded with the former governor of the state, Dr Peter Odili, to forgive their brother (Wike) over his recent statement against him (Odili).





The Minister of FCT had stated that Odili has personalized the state to himself, and that he (Wike) restored life to Odili and family, even as he noted that Odili has no justification to speak against him.





The former governor, Odili, had earlier said without name calling, that Governor Siminialayi Fubara, has successfully prevented one man from converting the state into his private estate.





However, responding to the statement in Port Harcourt, Initiative for Transparent Strategy and Good Leadership, stated that the attack by Wike on Odili was unnecessary.





President General of the body, Barr Chizy Enyi, who is a kinsman of the Minister of FCT, said it was wrong for Wike to say the many unprintable things against the former Governor Odili, when he (Odili) did not openly call out his name in the earlier speech.





Enyi expressed worries that Wike was referring to the same man whom he had declared was responsible for his success in politics, exonerating Odili of the allegations by Wike.





He said: “Our worry is that this is the same Nyesom Wike, who publicly in a live television said that if not for Sir Dr. Peter Odili and his wife, he could not have made it to be the governor of Rivers State.





“He swore that any day, he would say anything that would make the family of Dr. Odili to cry, that God should not allow him to grow. However, we have come to a realisation that his stock in trade is to say one thing and do another. In the same way, he bragged that he could never be a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria again, and today, what is he?





“It is an obvious fact that the only Rivers man, living and dead, who has wanted to personalise Rivers State as his personal structure, is Nyesom Wike. We are all aware of the issues with the governor of Rivers State, Sir Sim Fubara, and Nyesom Wike is on who is to control the resources and structure of the state.”





He noted that Wike has only become a showman because despite his duty as a minister, he returns to the state to cause issues, adding that the showmanship is affecting the development of the state.





Enyi pleased with Odili to forgive the minister, adding that it is Wike that rather was on the move to personalize the state.





He said: “Wike’s showmanship is not good for Rivers development. Wike should always know what to say and how to say it. We hold Odili to a high esteem. Wike cannot reduce the golden governor to nothing.





“The showmanship of Nyesom Wike, in trying to be noticed always, has done more harm than good to him. Yet, he does not want to learn his lessons.





“On behalf of Rivers people, Nyesom Wike, inclusive, we apologise to Sir Dr. Peter Odili, the former Golden Governor of Rivers State and his family, as we plead with him to forgive Nyesom Wike, who does not have respect and regard for humanity.”







