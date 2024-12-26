Notorious Terrorist Bello Turji Threatens To Make 2025 ‘deadly’ For Zamfara, Sokoto Residents

Notorious terrorist leader Bello Turji has threatened residents of communities in Zamfara and Sokoto States, accusing them of providing intelligence to the Nigerian military that led to the arrest of his alleged lieutenants.





Turji’s threats come after the Nigerian military revealed on December 20 that it had captured key members of Turji’s network during an operation.





Major General Edward Buba reported that Bako Wurgi, Abubakar Muhammad, and Hamisu Sale (also known as Master) were among those taken into custody.





Wurgi, allegedly connected to the killing of a Sokoto king, died from wounds sustained in a firefight but provided important intelligence before his passing, according to Buba.





“The arrested terrorist leader, Bako Wurgi, eventually succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained during the firefight. He, nevertheless provided valuable intelligence to support troops’ operations before he died,” Buba stated.





Responding to this, Turji, in a video released on Wednesday, Christmas Day, denied that the arrests were made during a battle, claiming the individuals were detained in markets and hospitals.





He also asserted that the suspects are not bandits and alleged that those arrested were ‘innocent’ elderly people from his ancestral community.





“Edward Buba, look at the elderly people you arrested. They are above 75 years old. And look at me. I am 35 years old, and you said those people you arrested are my accomplices,” Turji said.





“Edward Buba, be mindful of what you are telling people. If you cannot go to the battlefield, go inside your room and rest and stop lying to the people.”





Turji further accused residents of Zamfara and Sokoto States, specifically residents of Shinkafi, of collaborating with the military and threatened to make 2025 a year of increased violence if his demands were not met.





“The message is for the residents of Zamfara and Sokoto States, specifically residents of Shinkafi, to release our brothers who are with them; otherwise, the year 2025 is going to be deadly for them with frequent kidnapping for ransom,” he threatened.





“Our brothers whom you arrested were picked up at the markets and others in the hospital. We never fought any battle with you. If you actually want to fight us, not our parents, you know where we are. Come, let us fight.





“We are calling on the residents of Shinkafi, Isa, Zurmi, and its environs in this coming year, 2025, if you don’t address those informants responsible for the killing of our brothers, you will face the consequences. You know we are killers; we know how to kill. You people see us as uncivilised; we also see you as such.





“Any town that fails to obey our directives, we are going to turn it into rubble,” Turji said, pointing at some dilapidated buildings close to him.





He also challenged the military to show the firearms it claimed were seized from the bandits during combat.





“Display them to the people if you fought the battle with us,” he said.



