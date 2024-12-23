Missing Phone :Wizkid Ready To Give Away N5m

A N5 million reward has been announced for anyone who recovers the missing phone of Nigerian singer, Wizkid.





The phone reportedly went missing on Saturday during the singer’s surprise performance at the Nativeland concert held at Sol Beach, Elegushi, Lagos.





In a viral video from the event, DJ Tunez made the announcement from the stage, explaining that Wizkid’s phone had fallen during his performance.





He also pledged a reward of N5 million to anyone who returns it.





“When my brother Wizkid was performing, he dropped his cell phone. Anybody that finds Wizkid’s cell phone, N5 million.





“It is my boss’s cell phone; if anybody finds it, bring it to me. N5 million,” DJ Tunez said during the announcement.





He later reiterated the call on his X page, writing, “I’m gooooooooooood! Please if you find Machala’s phone hit me up! Thank you!”





The Nativeland concert itself faced controversy after the stage collapsed during a performance by Odumodublvck.





A viral video of the collapse captured the moment the stage equipment fell, causing chaos as concertgoers fled for safety.







