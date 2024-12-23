Man KiIIs Wife Over Yam In Ebonyi

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

A 40-year-old man, Joshua Nwafor, has allegedly kiIIed his wife, Charity, over a tuber of yam in Nsokkara, Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.


The incident occurred in the couple’s home, where they had lived peacefully for 17 years. Joshua, a native of Nsokkara,and Charity, originally from Awkuzu, Onicha Local Government Area, had children together.


An eyewitness reported that the altercation began when Joshua brought out yam to cook for the family. Charity, however, insisted on having roasted yam instead and went ahead to roast it. This disagreement escalated when Joshua became angry, dragged his wife into the room, locked the door, and beat her until she died.


The eyewitness, advocating for peaceful resolutions, advised that when a marriage becomes life-threatening, one should leave, regardless of the societal opinions.


The Ebonyi State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Joshua Ukandu, condemned the tragic incident and assured that a thorough investigation would be conducted and the suspect would be charged to court.


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال