Man KiIIs Wife Over Yam In Ebonyi

A 40-year-old man, Joshua Nwafor, has allegedly kiIIed his wife, Charity, over a tuber of yam in Nsokkara, Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.





The incident occurred in the couple’s home, where they had lived peacefully for 17 years. Joshua, a native of Nsokkara,and Charity, originally from Awkuzu, Onicha Local Government Area, had children together.





An eyewitness reported that the altercation began when Joshua brought out yam to cook for the family. Charity, however, insisted on having roasted yam instead and went ahead to roast it. This disagreement escalated when Joshua became angry, dragged his wife into the room, locked the door, and beat her until she died.





The eyewitness, advocating for peaceful resolutions, advised that when a marriage becomes life-threatening, one should leave, regardless of the societal opinions.





The Ebonyi State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Joshua Ukandu, condemned the tragic incident and assured that a thorough investigation would be conducted and the suspect would be charged to court.



