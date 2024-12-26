Man Arrested For Killing Four-year-old son In Edo

The Edo State Police Command has arrested a man identified as Theophilus Osazuwa for allegedly killing his four-year-old son.

The command said Osazuwa was suspected to have committed the act while under the influence of hard drugs.

The spokesperson for the command, Moses Yamu, revealed in a statement on Wednesday night that the incident, which resulted in the death of the four-year-old boy, occurred at about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

He stated that Osazuwa had just returned to his apartment at Ogbeson Quarters, off Benin-Agbor Road in Benin City, when he suddenly fell into a trance.

While in a trance, the suspect reportedly screamed, “Holy Ghost fire,” grabbed the four-year-old boy, and slammed him against the wall, resulting in the child’s death.

Yamu stated, “Edo Police Command has arrested one Theophilus Osazuwa of Ogbeson Quarters off Benin-Agbor Road, Benin City, for the murder of his four-year-old son named Testimony Osazuwa.

“The suspect was said to have arrived at his home on 24/12/2024 at about 1230 hrs, went berserk screaming ‘Holy Ghost fire,’ then reached for the four-year-old boy and slammed him to the wall. The child was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the young man who is known for the consumption of illicit (colloquial, ice, etc.) substances must have acted under the influence of the same.”

He stated that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Umoru Ozigi, cautioned youths against the dangers of consuming illicit substances and drugs, emphasising their harmful effects on health and the potential risks they pose to both their lives and the safety of others.



