Late Nollywood Actor Ernest Asuzu’s Brother Shot Dead In Johannesburg

A Nigerian national, Chinedu Stanley Asuzu, was brutally murdered by armed men in South Africa. Chinedu, the brother of late Nollywood actor, Ernest Asuzu, was shot dead by the assailants at his residence in Johannesburg South on Monday night, December 16, 2024.





The Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA) confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday, December 22. NUSA, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Akindele Olunloyo, condemned the m#rder of the father of four, adding that the organisation is actively supporting the family and working with authorities.





According to the statement, the NUSA President-General, Hon. Smart Nwobi and the legal team discovered that divorce proceedings and asset division were underway between the deceased and his estranged South African wife.





“The NUSA President-General attempted to reach Mrs Busisiwe Sibanyoni, via telephone but was unsuccessful. A WhatsApp message was sent; however, she had not responded at the time of this report’s compilation. A witness who was at the scene of the shooting incident was contacted and provided the investigating officer’s details. NUSA’s legal team followed up with the officer confirming that a murder investigation has been launched and remains active. NUSA’s legal team is gathering information and liaising with the family.





Meanwhile, a Nigerian, Mr Ade, is calling the attention of Nigerians and the Nigerian embassy to the sad situation as his body has been seized by his ex-wife.





In videos sighted by LIB, Ade said Chinedu was k!lled shortly after his wife, Busisiwe Sibanyoni, called him that she was coming over to his house to pick the kids despite it being the day the victim is supposed to spend with the children. The victim who allegedly couldn’t stand constant battle gave Busisiwe the kids and shortly after she left, the armed men stormed the victim’s home and gunned him down.





He further claimed that Chinedu and his wife were getting divorce because she allegedly misused his finances.