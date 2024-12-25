INTERPOL Declares 14 Nigerians Wanted

The International Police (INTERPOL) has released a wanted list comprising 14 Nigerians implicated in various offences, including human trafficking, narcotics, robbery, deception, and fraud.





According to Red Notices posted on INTERPOL’s official website on Tuesday, the individuals are sought by authorities in different countries for crimes allegedly committed within their jurisdictions.





According to the postings, Felix Omoregie, Jessica Edosomwan, Jude Uzoma, Uche Egbue, Chinedu Ezeunara, Benedict Okoro, Ikechukwu Obidiozor, and Alachi Stanley were among the people who were sought.





“Mary Eze, Timloh Nkem, Austine Costa, Okromi Festus, Akachi Vitus, and Bouhari Salif are among the others.





Omoregie is wanted by Belgian authorities for allegedly being the head of a criminal organisation that uses children as prostitutes,” according to the notice.





According to the information provided by the requesting entity, the charges were: “Human trafficking for prostitution or other forms of sexual exploitation; sexual exploitation or exploitation of prostitution of another person/Leader of a criminal organisation; Family name: Omoregie, Forename: Felix, Gender: male, date of birth: 22/10/1977 (47 years old), nationality: Nigeria.”





The French authorities are seeking Edosomwan for “multiple victims trafficking in human beings, committed against several persons,” according to the notice on her organised competition amongst gangs to hide or convert the money obtained from an offence.





According to the report, the Venezuelan government is seeking Ezeunara for suspected drug trafficking, the Uruguayan government is seeking Ezeunara for suspected drug trafficking, the Nicaraguan government is seeking Okoro for suspected organised crime, and the Argentinean authorities are seeking Egbue for suspected drug trafficking.





More checks on the INTERPOL website discovered that Obidiozor, Vitus, and Stanley are wanted by the Angolan government for suspected “kidnapping, robbery, and illegal possession of firearms.”





In other INTERPOL alerts, it was stated that Canada wanted Nkem for alleged “sexual assault and failure to comply with a condition of recognition,” China wanted Salif for alleged “drug smuggling,” and Denmark wanted Eze for claimed “traffic in human beings.”





According to the notices that were published, Costa is wanted by India for “criminal conspiracy; having possession of a document knowing it to be forged and intending to use it as genuine; forgery of valuable security, will, etc.; forgery for purpose of cheating,” and Okromi is wanted for “criminal conspiracy and cheating.”

However, INTERPOL pointed out that the notifications were intended to inform the public about potential dangers and to ask for assistance in finding a specific person.





“A red notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and temporarily arrest an individual pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action,” the statement read.





“A red notice is not a warrant for an international arrest. The international tribunal or the requesting member nation wants the individuals. Member nations use their legal frameworks when determining whether to make an arrest.





“If the public has any information about the wanted individuals, they are encouraged to report it to their local police authorities.”







