EFCC Arrests, Release Delta Accountant General Over ‘N1.3trn Fraud’









The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, confirmed the release of the Accountant General of Delta State Government, Joy Enwa, who was arrested in connection with the alleged misappropriation of N1.3 trillion linked to the former Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.





The anti-graft agency, in November this year, arrested and detained Okowa over allegations of diverting the 13 per cent derivation fund allocated to oil-producing states.





The Guardian learnt that Enwa and two others were arrested about a week ago and kept in the Port Harcourt custody of the commission.





According to sources, the former Director of Finance and Administration (DFA), Ekeruche, and an administration officer attached to the Government House were arrested by the commission to feed it with relevant information about the alleged misappropriated funds.





The Guardian also learnt that Okowa, in 2020, appointed Enwa as substantive Accountant General.





The accused were, however, instructed after their release, to report to the anti-graft agency in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, pending when the commission completes its investigations.





The commission’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, who confirmed the release, told The Guardian that they were arrested for questioning some days ago over the funds being investigated by the Port Harcourt division of the anti-graft.