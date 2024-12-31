Court Orders Temporary Forfeiture Of $49,700 Recovered From Ex- Sokoto INEC REC

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, ordered the temporary forfeiture of the sum of 49, 700. 00 US dollars allegedly recovered from Dr Nura Ali, former Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for Sokoto State in the 2023 general elections.

Justice Emeka Nwite gave the order after Osuobeni Akponimisingha, counsel to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), moved an ex-parte motion to the effect.


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while the Federal Republic of Nigeria (FRN) was the applicant, Ali was the sole respondent in the motion ex-parte marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1846/2024.

The motion, dated Dec. 20 and filed Dec. 24, was jointly filed by the ICPC and the Department of State Service (DSS).

Mr Usman Dauda, the Director of Legal, signed the application on DSS’ behalf, Akponimisingha, Assistant Chief Legal Officer in ICPC, was part of the legal team that drafted the process.

