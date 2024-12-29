Breaking: 124 Die In South Korea Plane Crash

A devastating plane crash in South Korea has resulted in at least 124 confirmed deaths, with dozens more reported missing.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning when Jeju Air Flight 2216, a Boeing 737-800, crashed while attempting to land at Muan International Airport. The flight was carrying 175 passengers and six crew members, all of whom were returning from Bangkok, Thailand.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing loud bangs before the aircraft skidded off the runway and struck a perimeter wall, subsequently bursting into flames.

Initial investigations suggest that the landing gear may have malfunctioned, potentially due to a bird strike, as images from the scene indicated the plane landed on its belly before the explosion.





As of now, the National Fire Agency has confirmed 120 people dead, and two crew members have been rescued from the wreckage

Rescue operations are ongoing, with authorities fearing that the death toll may rise as they continue to search for missing individuals. The fire caused by the crash has been extinguished, allowing emergency services to begin recovery efforts.

South Korea’s Acting President, Choi Sang-mok, has ordered all available resources to be mobilised for rescue operations and has convened an emergency meeting with cabinet members to address the situation.

He expressed deep condolences to the families affected by this tragedy and emphasised the government’s commitment to supporting them during this difficult time.

This incident marks the first fatal accident in the history of Jeju Air, which has been operational since 2005 and has maintained a strong safety record. The airline’s CEO has pledged full cooperation with the ongoing investigation into the crash.



