‘Baby Driver’: Actor Hudson Meek Falls From Moving Vehicle, Dies At 16

Hudson Meek, a young actor celebrated as the younger version of Ansel Elgort’s character in the 2017 hit film ‘Baby Driver’ and his voice work in the preschool series Badanamu Stories, has died following a tragic accident.

According to a statement from the Jefferson County coroner’s office, the 16-year-old fell from a moving vehicle in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on December 19.

He sustained severe blunt force injuries and was rushed to the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries two days later.

The Vestavia Hills Police Department is investigating the incident, though no official comments have been made.

“Our hearts are broken to share that Hudson Meek went home to be with Jesus tonight,” his family announced on Instagram, describing his passing as a “sudden and tragic loss.”

In his official obituary, Meek’s family highlighted his achievements and shared that he was an organ donor, adding, “He will continue to help others for years to come.”

Beyond his acting career, Meek appeared in notable productions such as Legacies, Genius on Hulu, and NBC’s Found. His family shared that he “absolutely loved spending time on set and learning the names and stories of every member of the cast and crew.”

An Alabama native and sophomore at Vestavia Hills High School, Meek was an active participant in the school’s football team, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and the honour choir.

His adventurous spirit extended to water sports, outdoor activities, and travelling — having visited all 50 U.S. states and aiming to explore all seven continents.

“Hudson was reflective and thoughtful, however, he was tenacious when he set his mind to something,” his obituary noted.

Among his achievements was becoming a certified open-water scuba diver at 13. He also cherished time with friends, loved watching sports, and was a devoted fan of the Auburn Tigers.

“Hudson’s personality was one of a kind,” his family wrote. “He was confident, convicted in his beliefs, spontaneous, and quick-witted. Hudson thrived in settings that allowed him to meet and serve new people.”

He is survived by his parents, Derek Firth Meek and Lani Wells Meek, his brother Tucker Firth Meek, his grandmothers, and numerous extended family members.